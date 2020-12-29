Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

