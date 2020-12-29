Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Hold

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Several other research firms have also commented on THG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

