Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $169.82 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $1,804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

