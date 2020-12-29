Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) to Sell

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ASAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. 1,437,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,640. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,148,009.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $322,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

