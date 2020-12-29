Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthcare Trust of America also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 724,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 183.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

