Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:GWB opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

