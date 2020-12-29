Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

