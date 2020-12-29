Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post sales of $979.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $986.50 million and the lowest is $974.72 million. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

ASGN stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. 1,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 141.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.