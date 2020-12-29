Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $658.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.54 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $359.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

