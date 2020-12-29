Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

SESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

