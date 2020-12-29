Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. 230,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

