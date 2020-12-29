Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 5,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,913. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

