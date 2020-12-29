Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $191.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.90 million to $195.55 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $218.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $764.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $770.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $768.46 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $832.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 118,399 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 28.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

