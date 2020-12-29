Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $113.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $459.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.90 million to $459.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $460.90 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $464.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.73. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

