Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 87,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,684. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $401.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.