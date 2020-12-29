Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

