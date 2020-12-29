Zacks: Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 34,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,506. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

