Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.07. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 80,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,671. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.85.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

