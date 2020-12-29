Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.