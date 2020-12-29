Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 7,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

