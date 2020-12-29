Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $367.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.50 million and the highest is $381.75 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $375.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

