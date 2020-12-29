Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPST opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.