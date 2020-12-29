YMPL (YMPL) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

YMPL (CURRENCY:YMPL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. YMPL has a total market capitalization of $248,771.54 and $15.00 worth of YMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003463 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YMPL has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00141128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00204634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00602048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00325105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055441 BTC.

About YMPL

YMPL’s total supply is 266,281 tokens. YMPL’s official website is ymplprotocol.com

YMPL Token Trading

