XRP One Day Volume Reaches $9.71 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and approximately $9.71 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00141712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00205481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00601581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329788 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00055244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00077202 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.