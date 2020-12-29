Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

