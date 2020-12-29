xBTC Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $17,197.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00208706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.00603965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00325904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055578 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,214,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,606 tokens. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

