Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Cap of $38.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00612393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00165024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00329949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

