Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68.73 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $26,424.38 or 0.99826230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $68.73 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00051034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

