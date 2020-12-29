Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $26,424.38 or 0.99826230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.06 billion and $68.73 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00051034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017.

The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

