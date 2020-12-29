WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.89. The company had revenue of C$62.01 million during the quarter.

