Wownero (WOW) Price Up 306.7% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Wownero has a market cap of $1.56 million and $6,950.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 306.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00049829 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.