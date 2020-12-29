Wownero Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,950.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $6,950.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 306.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

