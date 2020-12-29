Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of WKHS opened at $21.32 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,171. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $12,185,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

