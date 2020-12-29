WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 22,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 68,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.