WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.65. Approximately 82,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 29,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $6,431,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

