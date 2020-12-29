WINk 1-Day Volume Hits $1.80 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and $1.80 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005424 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

