Wing Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for $13.92 or 0.00052999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $1.98 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00214086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00616759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00332627 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00056822 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,743 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.