Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.36.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.25 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

