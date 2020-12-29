West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WJRYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

