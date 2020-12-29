WEQ Holdings Inc. (WEQ.TO) (TSE:WEQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

WEQ Holdings Inc. (WEQ.TO) (TSE:WEQ)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. 53,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90.

WEQ Holdings Inc. (WEQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WEQ)

WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.

