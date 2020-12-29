WeOwn (CHX) Reaches Market Cap of $751,530.53

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $751,530.53 and approximately $162,093.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

WeOwn Coin Trading

