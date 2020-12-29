Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.40 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. CLSA raised their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

