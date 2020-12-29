Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.40 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
WB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. CLSA raised their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
