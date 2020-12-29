Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of WB traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.