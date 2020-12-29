Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clearfield (CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2020 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2020 – Clearfield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Clearfield had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $26.00.

12/2/2020 – Clearfield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2020 – Clearfield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. "

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 72,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clearfield by 253.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

