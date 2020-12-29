Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 397 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.