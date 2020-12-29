Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

