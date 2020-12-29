Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $8.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,765.88. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,763.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,792.18.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

