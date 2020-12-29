Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,879. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.15.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.