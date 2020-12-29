Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.67.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS stock opened at $121.87 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after buying an additional 527,320 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.