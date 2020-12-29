Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

